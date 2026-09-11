Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

US envoy Sergio Gor visits Manipur, meets CM Singh

Fri, 11 September 2026
Share:
19:51
image
US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, met Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at the Chief Minister's Secretariat,  Mantripukhri, in Imphal on Friday.

The chief minister was accompanied by chief secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, while Sergio Gor was accompanied by Consul General, Kolkata, Kathy Giles-Diaz.

Soon after the meeting Gor tweeted, "Appreciated the opportunity to meet Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. We discussed the importance of continued US-India engagement."

"Enjoyed hearing from Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam about his vision for Manipur. We exchanged ideas about how the US and India can work together to expand economic ties. The chief minister very kindly invited me back for the Manipur Sangai Festival."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US envoy Sergio Gor visits Manipur, meets CM Singh
LIVE! US envoy Sergio Gor visits Manipur, meets CM Singh

BRICS Summit: What's On Modi-Xi Agenda?
BRICS Summit: What's On Modi-Xi Agenda?

Ahead of Xi Jinping's visit, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held extensive talks in Beijing on August 25 on the boundary issue and reached an eight-point consensus.

'You're Not Welcome Xi': Tibetans Protest
'You're Not Welcome Xi': Tibetans Protest

Members of the Tibetan community in exile held a symbolic protest march in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS 2026 Summit, voicing opposition to Beijing's policies in Tibet.

Modi, Putin discuss trade, defence, Ukraine, Black Sea safety
Modi, Putin discuss trade, defence, Ukraine, Black Sea safety

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held extensive discussions to strengthen bilateral trade, defence, and energy cooperation, while also addressing the ongoing Ukraine conflict and exploring avenues for...

What's Special About Thirukkural Modi Gifted Putin?
What's Special About Thirukkural Modi Gifted Putin?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, the classical Tamil work by poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar, ahead of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.