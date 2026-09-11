US envoy Sergio Gor visits Manipur, meets CM Singh

19:51

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, met Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Mantripukhri, in Imphal on Friday.



The chief minister was accompanied by chief secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, while Sergio Gor was accompanied by Consul General, Kolkata, Kathy Giles-Diaz.



Soon after the meeting Gor tweeted, "Appreciated the opportunity to meet Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. We discussed the importance of continued US-India engagement."



"Enjoyed hearing from Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam about his vision for Manipur. We exchanged ideas about how the US and India can work together to expand economic ties. The chief minister very kindly invited me back for the Manipur Sangai Festival."