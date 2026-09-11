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Tibetans protesting Xi's India visit detained near Pragati Maidan

Fri, 11 September 2026
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At least five Tibetan nationals were detained by Delhi Police near Pragati Maidan on Friday morning after they allegedly gathered to protest against Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the national capital for the BRICS Summit, police sources said.

Several purported videos also went viral on social media showing some of those detained from the Pragati Maidan tunnel allegedly climbing poles and trying to tear down posters put up for the Chinese delegation.

The detainees were picked up from a tunnel near Pragati Maidan, where they had allegedly assembled in protest against the Chinese delegation visiting Delhi for the summit, the sources said.

In north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila, members of a Tibetan group also gathered and took out a protest march against Xi's visit to India. Heavy police deployment was made in the area to maintain law and order, a police officer said.

The officer said no one would be allowed to breach law and order during the protests. -- PTI

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