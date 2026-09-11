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Sensex plunges 593 points as crude surges to 4-month high

Fri, 11 September 2026
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Indian benchmark equity indices opened sharply lower on Friday amid escalating tensions in West Asia and a surge in crude oil prices, raising concerns over the impact of higher energy costs on India's economic growth and corporate earnings.

The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,270.30, down 207.50 points or 0.88 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 74,309.16, lower by 593.43 points or 0.79 per cent.

Brent crude oil was trading at around USD 108.27 per barrel at the time of reporting, adding to concerns for oil-importing economies such as India.

The escalation in West Asia has entered a critical phase, with the conflict transitioning into a full-scale direct war primarily involving the United States and Iran. The escalation has severely disrupted global energy corridors and triggered regional military mobilisations, putting further pressure on crude oil prices. -- ANI

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