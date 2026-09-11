Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 5 paise to close at 95.57 against US dollar

Fri, 11 September 2026
Share:
19:08
image
The rupee pared most of its initial losses and settled at 95.57 (provisional) against the US dollar, down by 5 paise, on Friday, helped by a correction in crude oil prices and suspected RBI intervention.

Forex traders said risk aversion in global markets and elevated crude oil prices are weighing on the rupee, which closed lower for the fifth consecutive session on Friday.

The rupee opened on a negative note but pared some losses on suspected RBI intervention, a slight recovery in domestic stock markets from the day's lows and profit booking in crude oil prices at higher levels, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.70 against the US dollar and fell further to a low of 95.79. 

However, the local unit later pared losses to hit the day's high of 95.51 before closing down by 5 paise at 95.57 (provisional) against the American currency. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! What is BRICS' response, asks Iranian president
LIVE! What is BRICS' response, asks Iranian president

Modi, Putin hold extensive talks on trade, defence, Ukraine
Modi, Putin hold extensive talks on trade, defence, Ukraine

Following the talks, the two leaders travelled in the same car inside the Bharat Mandapam complex to reach the venue of a business forum.

Ahead of Modi-Xi meet, Beijing bats for better ties
Ahead of Modi-Xi meet, Beijing bats for better ties

China emphasises proper handling of differences and a long-term perspective for bilateral ties ahead of President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS summit and talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit aims to stabilise...

BRICS Summit: What's On Modi-Xi Agenda?
BRICS Summit: What's On Modi-Xi Agenda?

Ahead of Xi Jinping's visit, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held extensive talks in Beijing on August 25 on the boundary issue and reached an eight-point consensus.

What's Special About Thirukkural Modi Gifted Putin?
What's Special About Thirukkural Modi Gifted Putin?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, the classical Tamil work by poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar, ahead of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.