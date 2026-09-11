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Pregnant woman dies as inebriated UP doc performs surgery

Fri, 11 September 2026
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A pregnant woman died after a doctor allegedly under the influence of alcohol performed surgery on her in a private hospital in Shahjahanpur district, a police official said on Friday.

The woman gave birth to a baby boy, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said, adding that a case has been registered against two doctors in connection with the incident.

Shahjahanpur additional superintendent of police (Rural) Diksha Bhaware on Friday told PTI that Julie, 22, a resident of Kakarha village in the Puwayan police station area, had gone into labour. 

Her family was taking her to a government hospital in a private ambulance on September 8 when the driver stopped in front of a private hospital upon reaching Puwayan and suggested they consult a doctor there.

Citing the registered FIR, Bhaware said that Dr Firoz, who was present at the hospital, immediately called Dr KP from the city. 

It is alleged that Dr KP was in an inebriated state, and yet he proceeded to operate on Julie. -- PTI

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