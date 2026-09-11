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PM holds bilateral talks with Russian President Putin

Fri, 11 September 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Russian President Vladimir Putin for wide-ranging talks that are likely to focus on enhancing annual bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030 and further strengthening cooperation in defence, energy and critical minerals.

Putin landed in New Delhi this morning on a three-day visit to participate in the BRICS summit.

The two leaders are also expected to delve into expanding the already strong defence cooperation.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said both sides are also exploring BrahMos missile upgrades, and that Moscow remains committed to fulfilling its remaining S-400 system deliveries and discussing the proposed supply of Su-57 fighter jets.

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