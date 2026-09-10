Over 50 jewellery shops sealed in Chandni Chowk; MCD says illegal shops

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At least 56 jewellery and bullion-related shops in Chandni Chowk's Kucha Mahajani were sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday, traders said, claiming that jewellery and bullion worth crores remain locked inside the premises.



The action comes amid an intensified enforcement drive by the MCD against dangerous and illegal buildings across the city following the Satya Niketan building collapse, in which seven people were killed.



MCD officials, however, said 54 illegal shops operating from basements at properties in Kucha Mahajani were sealed on the directions of the Monitoring Committee/Supreme Court.



The civic body said the shops were sealed for carrying out illegal commercial activities in violation of the Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL)-2016 and Master Plan Delhi (MPD)-2021, including non-compliance with mandatory Fire Department and other statutory clearances.



"The action was taken against illegal commercial activities being carried out in violation of UBBL-2016 and MPD-2021, including non-compliance with mandatory fire department and other statutory clearances, with a view to preventing any untoward incident and safeguarding public safety. Sealing orders were issued under Section 345-A read with Section 347 of the DMC Act, pursuant to which all 54 illegal shops were sealed," the MCD said in a statement. -- PTI