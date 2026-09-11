One dead as pan bursts during milk boiling process at MP dairy plant

23:04

One person was killed and another injured when a pan on which milk was being boiled to make 'peda', a sweet roll, from 'khoya' burst at a dairy plant in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday, an official said.



The incident occurred at Manglia plant of dairy brand Sanchi while milk was being boiled to prepare 'khoya peda', Indore Cooperative Milk Union CEO Vishal Kumar Mishra told PTI.



"The pan possibly exploded due to excessive steam pressure. The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar Chadhar (34), while the injured employee was admitted to a nearby hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable after treatment," he said.



The exact reason for the explosion in the pan is a matter of investigation, Mishra said, adding he had never come across such an incident in his professional career. -- PTI