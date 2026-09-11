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Modi-Putin will likely discuss these 6 points at meet today

Fri, 11 September 2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrival in New Delhi sets the stage for crucial bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and an address at the BRICS Business Forum. The probable points for discussion in the Modi- Putin bilateral meeting include:

-- Ambitious trade target: bilateral trade target of USD 100 billion by 2030;
-- INNOPROM in India - Expanding Industrial cooperation with Russia; Collaboration in Rail sector and tunneling; Developing Steel value chain; More B2B opportunities; Broadening access to Russian Market;
-- Strengthening Civil Nuclear cooperation including fuel cycle and life cycle support.
-- Increasing cooperation in mobility - increasing Indian skilled labour to Russia.
-- Cooperation in Critical Minerals.
-- Sustaining and increasing cooperation in fertilizers through strategic JV projects.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday hailed the "multifaceted and longstanding" bilateral ties between India and Russia as President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi ahead of the BRICS Summit, being hosted by India this weekend. 

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh recieved and welcomed the Russian President at the Delhi airport. 

He further highlighted the "multifaceted and longstanding" bilateral ties between India and Russia. 

"Warmly welcome President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport. India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," Jaiswal wrote. 

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