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Modi meets Pezeshkian again, focuses on West Asia

Fri, 11 September 2026
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PM Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Friday./ANI on X
PM Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Friday./ANI on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for talks to review the overall situation in West Asia and chart a path for expanded bilateral relations, marking their second meeting in less than two weeks.

The talks took place hours after the Iranian leader arrived in the national capital to attend the BRICS summit. It is Pezeshkian's first visit to India as president.

The visit assumes significance as it comes amid a sudden spike in overall tensions in West Asia following the US slapping new punitive economic measures against Iran.

"India and Iran share civilizational ties, marked by robust cultural and people-to-people bonds. As BRICS partners, the two countries are working to contribute to shared progress and prosperity," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Pezeshkian underlined the need for BRICS to focus on boosting its economic resilience. -- PTI

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