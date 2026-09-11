Militant arrested in Arunachal's Longding

20:49

A self-styled lieutenant of the insurgent outfit NSCN-K (Ang Mai) was arrested by security forces in the Votnu area of Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, an official said on Friday.



Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint team comprising the Assam Rifles, the Army, and the Arunachal Pradesh Police had launched a coordinated operation in Votnu, resulting in his arrest.



The security personnel also seized a pistol and six live rounds of ammunition from his possession, the official said.



The apprehended militant, 30, along with the arms and ammunition, have been handed over to the local police for further interrogation and action, he added. -- PTI