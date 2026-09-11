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Markets end marginally lower on cooling oil prices

Fri, 11 September 2026
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Friday after registering sharp losses during the day following a drop in crude oil prices and buying in blue-chip HDFC Bank and IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 120.83 points, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at 74,781.76. During the day, it fell 742.43 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 74,160.16.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 79.70 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 23,398.10. Intraday, the bemchmark tanked 246.4 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 23,231.40.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank were the major laggards.

HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Eternal, and Infosys were among the gainers. -- PTI

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