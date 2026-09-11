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Manipur deputy CM Dikho skips Cabinet meet

Fri, 11 September 2026
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Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho on Thursday skipped the Cabinet meeting over the participation of counterpart Nemcha Kipgen, citing the sentiments of the Naga Legislators' Forum, an official statement said.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances and respecting the sentiments and collective position expressed by the Naga Legislators' Forum and for the sake of the Naga people, Dikho considered it appropriate to refrain from participating when the people involved in creating unrest are part of the Cabinet proceedings," it said.

Kipgen is a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Kangpokpi district, while Dikho is a Naga People's Front legislator from Senapati district.

Dikho said the decision was taken after careful consideration and in deference to the collective understanding and sentiments of the forum.

The statement alleged that 'justice is still denied and the Naga people continue to bear the brunt of the violence from the Kuki militants led by the husband of Kipgen'.  -- PTI

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