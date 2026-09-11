Man steals trader's bag with gold worth Rs 1.95 cr, 1.28 lakh UAE dirhams at Mumbai airport

22:00

A Surat-based textile trader returning from Dubai was allegedly cheated of 1.5 kg of gold worth around Rs 1.95 crore and cash amounting to 1.28 lakh UAE dirhams (approximately Rs 33.35 lakh) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, a police official said on Friday.



Two persons have been booked for cheating, criminal breach of trust and other offences based on the complaint of the 67-year-old trader, the Sahar police station official said.



The trader, looking for a new business venture after shutting down his garment business, came in contact with Kerala-resident Mohammed Asif during a visit to Dubai, who suggested that he buy gold legally in the UAE and sell it in India, the official said citing the complaint.



"Following the suggestion, the Surat-based trader purchased two gold bars weighing one kg and 500 grams from Dubai last month. The gold, valued at 7,66,589 AED, was reportedly purchased on credit. The trader also carried 1,28,000 AED in cash to pay Customs duty in India," the official said. -- PTI