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Maha: MLA's son among 14 arrested in doc attack case

Fri, 11 September 2026
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Fourteen persons, including the son of an MLA and 12 'govindas', were arrested on Friday in connection with the Palghar hospital violence case, taking the total number of those held to 15, a police official said.

In the early hours of September 6, a mob allegedly comprising Shiv Sena functionaries had stormed into the Relief Hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar after an argument over medical bills of injured 'govindas' brought there for treatment following a Dahi Handi event. 

The mob assaulted a receptionist at the facility, abused a doctor and had entered the ICU to forcibly take away one of the injured persons, as per police.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act for assault, criminal intimidation, trespass, unlawful assembly and other offences, with police identifying 22 persons through CCTV footage.

Shiv Sena Palghar city chief Rahul Gharat was held on September 7, following which he was suspended from the party. -- PTI

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