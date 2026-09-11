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Iran prez Pezeshkian leaves for Delhi, meeting with Modi today

Fri, 11 September 2026
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has departed Tehran for India where he will attend the BRICS Summit and hold a key bilateral with PM Modi later today. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on the sidelines of the SCO summit. India reiterated its backing for all efforts for long-standing peace and stability in the region.

Reiterating India's readiness to closely cooperate with Iran in multilateral organisations, including BRICS and SCO, Prime Minister Modi  expressed New Delhi's resolve to "expand and diversify" bilateral trade channels with Iran, emphasising the country's dedication to deepening historic ties across multiple domains.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei emphasised the importance Tehran places on its long-standing ties with New Delhi.

Referring to President Pezeshkian's recent bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Baghaei reaffirmed that Iran plans to leverage diplomatic engagements in India to expand economic collaboration.

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