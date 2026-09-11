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Iran President Pezeshkian kick-starts India visit

Fri, 11 September 2026
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend the BRICS summit and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advance two-way trade and strengthen overall ties.

It is Pezeshkian's first visit to India as the president. The visit assumes significance as it comes amid a sudden spike in overall tensions in West Asia following the US slapping new punitive economic measures against Iran.

The Iranian president is slated to meet Prime Minister Modi for bilateral talks this evening.

"India and Iran share civilisational ties, marked by robust cultural and people-to-people bonds. As BRICS partners, the two countries are working to contribute to shared progress and prosperity," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media while welcoming the Iranian leader.

Pezeshkian was received at the airport by Union Minister Shantanu Thakur.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Pezeshkian underlined the need for BRICS to focus on boosting its economic resilience. -- PTI

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