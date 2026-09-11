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India all set for BRICS 2026: Shah

Fri, 11 September 2026
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Putin arrives for the Summit
Putin arrives for the Summit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the stage is set for BRICS 2026, with India welcoming global leaders to the grouping's deliberations to fortify ties, accelerate cooperation and enhance shared prosperity.

India is hosting the BRICS Summit from September 12 to 13 in the national capital.

"The Stage is set for BRICS 2026! India, the world's largest democracy, warmly welcomes the global leaders to deliberate and take action to fortify our ties, accelerate cooperation and enhance shared prosperity for a better world," Shah said in a post on X.

"Together, we build a brighter future," he said.

The summit will be attended by leaders of 11 member countries and 10 partner countries, besides some international organisations.

India assumed Chairship of BRICS for the fourth time on January 1, with its 2026 presidency driven by the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and a number of global leaders are descending on the national capital to attend the summit. PTI 

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