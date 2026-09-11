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Heads up! There are 22 traffic diversions in Delhi for BRICS

Fri, 11 September 2026
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With the BRICS business forum underway as part of the BRICS Summit 2026 in the national capital, Delhi Police have put in place a detailed traffic management plan, including 22 diversion points, to regulate vehicular movement during the movement of delegates between the airport, hotels and the Bharat Mandapam.

The main programme of the BRICS Summit will begin on September 12, with leaders expected to discuss initiatives of India's presidency and prospects for further strengthening the BRICS strategic partnership.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta told ANI that the traffic arrangements have been finalised in view of the movements expected during the summit.

"The BRICS Summit has begun today. There will be movements from the airport to the hotel and from the hotel to the Bharat Mandapam. Accordingly, our traffic arrangement plan is ready," Gupta said.

He said traffic diversions would be implemented at 22 identified points to facilitate the movement of the summit-related convoys and manage public traffic.

"We have 22 diversion points, from which we will divert the public. For the public, we have issued our advisory on social media," the Additional CP said.

Gupta urged commuters to check the traffic advisory before starting their journey and plan their routes accordingly."Our appeal to the public is that people should plan their journey only after viewing the traffic advisory," he said.

The traffic arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth movement of BRICS delegates while minimising inconvenience to the general public during the summit. India's BRICS chairship has focused on strengthening international cooperation across trade, digital technology, finance, energy security and global governance reform. -- ANI

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