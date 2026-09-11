Ganpati festival: Mumbai Metro One extends Versova-Ghatkopar service till late night

23:52

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Mumbai Metro One will extend its services by over an hour from September 14 to 25 to facilitate commuters during Ganpati festival, the metro rail operator said on Friday.



In a release, it said the last train from Versova towards Ghatkopar will depart at 12:15 am, while the last service from Ghatkopar towards Versova will leave at 12:40 am. The last train from Ghatkopar will reach Versova at 1:03 am.



The extended services have been planned to facilitate safe and convenient travel for commuters during the festive period, the release said. -- PTI