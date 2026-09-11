Friday prayers conducted in Saharanpur mosques under tight security watch

18:23

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Drone surveillance was also carried out at several locations to monitor the situation.



Superintendent of police (city) Vyom Bindal told PTI that a large number of people offered Friday prayers at mosques across the district and the prayers concluded peacefully.



"There has been no report of any untoward incident anywhere in the district," he said.



Deputy inspector general Abhishek Singh, senior superintendent of police Abhinandan Singh, Bindal and SP (Rural) Mayank Pathak monitored the security arrangements at key locations.



The heightened security came after the mosque located on government land within the collectorate premises was demolished in the early hours of September 5. -- PTI

The first Friday prayers after the demolition of a mosque in the Saharanpur collectorate premises passed off peacefully amid heightened security, with around 1,500 police, PAC and Rapid Response Force personnel deployed across the district, officials said.The police maintained a high alert across Saharanpur and deployed additional forces in sensitive and crowded areas.