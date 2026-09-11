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Dear Mr Putin and Mr Xi, keep your umbrellas ready...

Fri, 11 September 2026
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Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Friday, accompanied by strong winds, with the weather office issuing a red alert until 5 pm.

Clouds shrouded much of the national capital amid preparations for the BRICS Summit -- to be held here on September 12 and 13 -- with central and northern parts, including Parliament Street and Bharat Mandapam areas, receiving light to moderate rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update shared at 1 pm that many areas are expected to receive light to moderate rain, with rainfall of up to 15 mm per hour, while heavy rain of more than 15 mm per hour is also likely in some areas in the next few hours.

In view of the forecast, the IMD's district-level nowcast has issued a red alert.

The rain comes after the national capital recorded above-normal maximum temperatures in recent days.

Meteorologists said the city could also experience light to moderate rain during the evening hours, with rainfall activity likely to continue over Delhi for the next two days. PTI

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