Coast Guard apprehends vessel suspected of diesel smuggling off Mumbai coast

23:25

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has intercepted a vessel suspected to be involved in diesel smuggling off the coast of Mumbai and recovered cash and illicit liquor, the maritime security agency said on Friday.



Acting on intelligence received at 2.10 pm on September 10 regarding unauthorised activities near an offshore oil rig, the Coast Guard diverted its Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel to the spot.



"ICG intercepted and boarded the suspect vessel in the dark hours. A comprehensive search of the boat led to the discovery of illicit liquor and concealed, unaccounted cash amounting to approximately Rs 10 lakh," the Coast Guard said.



The vessel, with its six crew members, was escorted to the Mumbai Harbour. Multiple agencies are conducting a joint investigation to uncover the network behind the suspected smuggling operation, the release said. -- PTI