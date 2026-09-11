BRICS Summit: Delhi Metro services to start early this Sunday

12:49

Delhi Metro train services will begin at 6 am on all corridors on Sunday to facilitate the movement of students appearing for examinations and commuters amid traffic restrictions for the BRICS Summit, the DMRC said on Friday.



Normally, services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines begin at 7 am on Sundays.



The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X, "To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public amid traffic restrictions due to the BRICS Summit, Metro train services will commence at 6 am on all lines on Sunday."



The early commencement of services will facilitate the movement of candidates appearing for the NDA/CDS examinations, as well as the general public, the DMRC said. -- PTI