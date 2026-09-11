BRICS Summit: Delhi Metro services to start early this Sunday for exam candidates

20:59

Delhi Metro train services will begin at 6 am on all corridors on Sunday to facilitate the movement of students appearing for competitive examinations, the DMRC said on Friday.



Normally, services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines begin at 7 am on Sundays.



The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X, "To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public, Metro train services will commence at 6 am on all lines on Sunday."



The early commencement of services will facilitate the movement of candidates appearing for the NDA/CDS examinations, as well as the general public, the DMRC said.



The Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X that it had received a request from a CDS aspirant regarding the availability of early morning Metro services to reach the examination centre before the reporting time. -- PTI