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BRICS Summit: Delhi Metro services to start early this Sunday for exam candidates

Fri, 11 September 2026
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Delhi Metro train services will begin at 6 am on all corridors on Sunday to facilitate the movement of students appearing for competitive examinations, the DMRC said on Friday.

Normally, services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines begin at 7 am on Sundays.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X, "To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public, Metro train services will commence at 6 am on all lines on Sunday."

The early commencement of services will facilitate the movement of candidates appearing for the NDA/CDS examinations, as well as the general public, the DMRC said.

The Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X that it had received a request from a CDS aspirant regarding the availability of early morning Metro services to reach the examination centre before the reporting time. -- PTI

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