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BRICS Summit: Delhi cops issue traffic advisory for Sep 12

Fri, 11 September 2026
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23:30
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Traffic movement will be regulated across several key roads in the national capital on September 12 due to the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit, with restrictions and diversions in place from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm, according to the Delhi police.

The traffic advisory map identifies controlled roads, prohibited areas, alternative routes and diversion points across central Delhi and adjoining areas.

Traffic restrictions will particularly affect roads around the Bharat Mandapam/Pragati Maidan area, with regulated movement extending to several important corridors connecting the central Delhi Zone with north, south, east and west Delhi.

Key corridors marked on the advisory include Ring Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Tilak Marg, the India Gate/C-Hexagon area, Sardar Patel Marg, Patel Road, NH-48 and Parade Road, besides several roads in the Lutyens' Delhi area.

The Delhi police advised commuters to plan journeys, use the Metro whenever possible, follow designated diversion routes and comply with traffic personnel's directions to avoid inconvenience. -- PTI

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