'BRICS represents entire India, not just govt'

14:19

Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid on Thursday said India's BRICS representation should reflect the entire country and not merely the Union government, urging the Centre to include the Opposition in consultations as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit.



Speaking to ANI, Khurshid emphasised the importance of BRICS, saying the grouping represents a significant share of the world's population, trade and emerging economic strength.



"Everyone understands and recognises the importance of BRICS. When half of the world's population is connected to BRICS, you cannot simply close your eyes and sideline half the population," Khurshid said.



He said BRICS brings together emerging economies that are expected to play a major role in the global economy, while also representing the interests of smaller developing nations and countries of the Global South.



"These are the economies that will be the major economies of this world in the times to come. At the same time, they also represent those who are small nations, smaller countries, the Global South--it represents them as well," he said.



Khurshid described BRICS as a potential bridge between developed nations and countries on the path of development. -- ANI