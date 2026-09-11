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Bihar floods: Over 46.88 lakh affected across 15 districts

Fri, 11 September 2026
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The flood situation in Bihar remained grim on Friday, with more than 46.88 lakh people affected across 15 districts as the Ganga and its tributaries continued to flow above danger levels at several places, triggering erosion and breaches in embankments, officials said.

At least four embankment breaches were reported from different parts of Bhagalpur district, they said, adding that while some have been repaired, restoration work is underway at the remaining sites.

A breach at the Brahmottar Dam in Gopalpur block was brought under control overnight with the help of a Water Resources Department technical team and local residents, the district administration said in a statement.

At Dhobania Zamindari Dam in Rangra block, around 20 feet of the embankment eroded at about 4.30 am, causing floodwaters to enter alongside PWD Road No 14. Protective measures, including bamboo piling, sandbagging and plastic sheeting, are being undertaken, it said. -- PTI

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