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Bag containing Rs 30 lakh snatched from man in Delhi's Krishna Nagar

Fri, 11 September 2026
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A cash bag containing approximately Rs 30 lakh was allegedly snatched from a man by four people riding a scooter in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar area on Friday, police said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at around 11.30 am, following which police personnel rushed to the spot, they said.

The victim, Sanjay Jain, told police that he was travelling from his residence towards Gandhi Nagar when four people riding a scooter intercepted him and allegedly snatched his bag containing cash, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered at Krishna Nagar police station. Several teams have been formed and deployed to identify and apprehend the accused.

Efforts are underway to examine CCTV footage from the area and trace the route taken by the suspects after the incident. Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

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