Ahead of BRICS Summit, Modi says...

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BRICS has emerged as a key platform for coordinating economic policy among major emerging economies.





It serves as the principal forum where these nations shape a common position on global governance.





Through sustained dialogue, it has become a channel for advancing the interests of the Global South within multilateral institutions.





Its agenda spans development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.





The grouping reflects the growing economic weight and aspirations of emerging economies globally.





It provides members with a platform to share experiences and address common challenges.

This is India's fourth Chairship of BRICS in 2026.





India's Chairship is guided by the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'.





The theme reflects India's focus on strengthening existing achievements and institutional effectiveness. It places development, sustainability and innovation at the heart of the agenda.





It also highlights the aspirations of the Global South. India seeks to reinforce BRICS as a constructive and solutions-oriented forum. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the hosting of the BRICS Summit saying that this would feature positive discussions on various issues.Posting a verse in Sanskrit the Prime Minister said, "In the coming days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. There is full confidence that the summit will feature positive and meaningful discussions on various issues, with aspirations for global welfare."Later in the day Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the two-day summit that gets underway on Saturday.The discussions are expected to focus on strategic trade resilience, cross-border payment mechanisms, energy security, and conflict-resolution pathways regarding ongoing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and West Asia.According to a statement issued by the Kremlin, Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum on September 11, a platform that traditionally precedes the leaders' summit and brings together business representatives from BRICS countries. On Saturday the Prime Minister will participate in the BRICS Summit where several world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping will be present.