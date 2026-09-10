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Zelenskyy's plane narrowly avoids drone threat en route to Oslo

Thu, 10 September 2026
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A plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy narrowly avoided a collision with an unidentified drone while taking off from Moldova en route to Oslo for the funeral of King Harald V. 

Speaking to public broadcaster NRK on Wednesday, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store confirmed the alarming incident and highlighted the constant dangers surrounding the Ukrainian leader's movements.

"His plane was almost hit by a drone as it was taking off from Moldova. That is the reality he is facing," PM told NRK.

The incident has not yet been confirmed by the Ukrainian authorities. 

Notably, Zelenskyy safely arrived in Oslo on Tuesday evening following his departure from Moldova to join world leaders and international dignitaries for the royal funeral service after meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. -- ANI

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