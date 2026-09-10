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VP Radhakrishnan to visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

Thu, 10 September 2026
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Vice President C P Radhakrishnan/ANI Photo
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan/ANI Photo
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will undertake his maiden visit to the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on September 11-12.

During his visit, the vice president will attend a public function at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Government College, Silvassa, an official statement said on Thursday.

Radhakrishnan will also visit key institutions and development initiatives in the Union Territory, including Swami Vivekananda Vidya Mandir and the NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute in Silvassa, and the recently inaugurated Namo Hospital in Daman.

He will also visit important tourism and waterfront development sites, including Daman Night Market, Ramsetu Seafront and Namopath Seafront. -- PTI

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