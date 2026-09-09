UP: Pregnant woman beaten to death by husband in Hardoi; mother of 2 killed in Agra

00:33

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Two women were allegedly killed by their husbands in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Wednesday.



In Hardoi's Bilgram, a seven-month pregnant woman was allegedly beaten to death with a stick by her husband, they said.



The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Mayora village, where 24-year-old Kiran allegedly had an argument with her husband Vishal Pal, who beat her with a stick.



The couple, married around three years ago, have a one-year-old daughter.



Pal's mother, Prema, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted.



Neighbours alerted the police after hearing screams. Kiran was taken to a community health centre in Bilgram, where doctors declared her dead.



The police sent the body for post-mortem and detained Vishal.



Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Subodh Gautam said further legal action would be taken on the family's complaint and the investigation. -- PTI