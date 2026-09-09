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UP: Pregnant woman beaten to death by husband in Hardoi; mother of 2 killed in Agra

Thu, 10 September 2026
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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Two women were allegedly killed by their husbands in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Wednesday.

In Hardoi's Bilgram, a seven-month pregnant woman was allegedly beaten to death with a stick by her husband, they said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Mayora village, where 24-year-old Kiran allegedly had an argument with her husband Vishal Pal, who beat her with a stick.

The couple, married around three years ago, have a one-year-old daughter.

Pal's mother, Prema, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted.

Neighbours alerted the police after hearing screams. Kiran was taken to a community health centre in Bilgram, where doctors declared her dead.

The police sent the body for post-mortem and detained Vishal.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Subodh Gautam said further legal action would be taken on the family's complaint and the investigation. -- PTI

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