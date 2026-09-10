Two ancient civilizations, two modern journeys

10:16





Read more here.



The author is India's Ambassador to the People's Republic of China.

India marked 79 years as an independent modern nation on August 15. This is a moment not only for national reflection, but also for revisiting the extraordinary and parallel journeys of two of the world's oldest civilizations.India and China both began their modern nation-building endeavors within years of one another in the mid-20th century. As we mark this milestone, it is worth pausing to consider what our two ancient societies have built, what we have learned from one another and what possibilities lie ahead as both nations continue to rise, writes Vikram Doraiswami.