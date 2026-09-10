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Twenty killed in cargo ship fire in China's Qingdao

Thu, 10 September 2026
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At least 20 people were killed when a fire broke out on a foreign-flagged cargo ship undergoing repairs in the eastern Chinese port city of Qingdao, state media reported on Thursday.

The blaze started at around 11.15 am at the state-owned Qingdao Beihai shipyard, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Twenty people were killed in the fire, state-run CGTN reported.

President Xi Jinping has given orders to step up search and rescue efforts, according to CCTV, a rare instance of instructions from the top leadership accompanying an accident report, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Xi also called for a swift investigation into the cause of the fire and to ensure prompt follow-up and victim support, the report said.

All regions and relevant departments must "draw profound lessons from the blaze", tighten preventive measures and "resolutely curb major accidents to safeguard lives and property", he was quoted as saying. -- PTI

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