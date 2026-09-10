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Trump claims Iran war will end Immediately after...

Thu, 10 September 2026
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US President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday (local time) that the war with Iran will end "immediately" after the upcoming US midterm elections, accusing Tehran of holding out in hopes that a change in political power in Washington will allow it to pursue a nuclear weapon. 

Speaking to reporters before departing for a Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, Trump argued that Tehran is attempting to influence American voters to secure a more lenient administration in Washington.

"I think the war will end immediately after the election...They're desperate to try and affect the election so that we could get a nice, weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon," Trump said. 

Asked directly why he believes the fighting will cease so rapidly after the vote, Trump reiterated that Tehran is running out of options.

"Because they can't hold out any longer. They're desperate to try and affect the election, so that we can get a nice weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon. All they want is a nuclear weapon, and if they had a nuclear weapon, the whole world is in deep trouble," he stated.  -- ANI

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