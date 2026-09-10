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Six dead, 8 injured in van-truck collision near Nanded in Maharashtra

Thu, 10 September 2026
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At least six people were killed and eight others critically injured as a passenger van collided head-on with a truck on Nanded-Bhokar road in central Maharashtra's Nanded district on Thursday evening, the police said.

The accident took place at around 7 pm near Sitakhandi.

The Tata Magic van was travelling from Nanded towards Bhokar when it collided with the oncoming truck.  

The impact left the van mangled, an official said, adding that local residents rushed to the spot and helped pull the injured out of the wreckage.  

They were subsequently shifted to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

Six people died on the spot. Some of the injured were stated to be in critical condition, the police official said. -- PTI

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