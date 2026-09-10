SC collegium approves elevation of 8 judicial officers as Delhi HC judges

21:54

The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday approved the elevation of eight judicial officers as Delhi high court judges.



The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, took the decision at a meeting held in New Delhi.



The eight judicial officers are Gurvinder Pal Singh, Nivedita Anil Sharma, Nisha Sahay Saxena, Sanjay Sharma-I, Bharat Parashar, Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt and Arun Bhardwaj.



The collegium also recommended the appointment of judicial officer Yash Paul Bourney as a judge of the high court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.



In another decision, the collegium approved the proposal for appointment of judicial officers Manoj Prasad, Akhil Kumar and Ram Sharma as judges of the Jharkhand high court and judicial officers Usharani, K S Bharath Kumar and Nerale Veerabhadraiah Bhavani as judges of the Karnataka high court. -- PTI