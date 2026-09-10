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Rupee slumps 38 paise to close at 95.46 against US dollar

Thu, 10 September 2026
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The rupee depreciated 38 paise to close at 95.46 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as Brent crude breached the $102 threshold, mounting concerns over the country's import cost trajectory.

Forex traders said the currency is currently facing opposing forces, with downside pressure driven by a resumption of foreign portfolio outflows, following positive flows in July and August and crude oil trading above $102 per barrel.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.15 against the US dollar, then lost ground to close at 95.46 (provisional) against the American currency, registering a loss of 38 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee slumped 34 paise to close at 95.08 against the American currency. -- PTI

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