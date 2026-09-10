Reheating our leftovers: Samsung on Apple's iphone 18

08:47

Samsung and Apple's long-running rivalry moved to social media as Samsung Mobile US took several digs at Apple during its "Surprise and Shine" event on X.



Samsung posted a series of comments within minutes of Apple's announcements, targeting the iPhone 18 Pro and the newly unveiled iPhone Duo. Some of the posts reportedly received more than a million impressions.



Even before Apple reached the foldable phone segment, Samsung took a swipe at the company with the post, "So far, so same" along with the hashtag #ItsTimeToSwitch."



As Apple showed the camera and design changes on the iPhone 18 Pro, Samsung followed it up with another post, saying, "It's feeling very familiar. Is this a Sims sequel…" The post appeared to take aim at the phone's design, which Samsung suggested had not changed much from the iPhone 17 Pro.



Samsung then turned its attention to Apple's foldable phone plans. While Apple had not yet unveiled the iPhone Duo, Samsung posted, "Making us wait? Fine. We'll be over here, folding 3 ways" referring to its Galaxy Z TriFold, which has a three-panel design.



After Apple finally introduced the iPhone Duo, Samsung continued with another dig, writing, "Let us know when you're done reheating our leftovers."



Samsung has been making foldable smartphones since the launch of the original Galaxy Fold in 2019, while the iPhone Duo marks Apple's entry into the foldable phone segment. -- ANI