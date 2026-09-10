Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rashtrapati Bhavan, Amrit Udyan closed to public from Sep 11 to 13

Thu, 10 September 2026
Share:
18:08
File image
File image
Visits to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum and Amrit Udyan will remain closed to the public from September 11 to 13, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

The change of guard ceremony will also not take place at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday (September 12, 2026), said the statement issued by the President's office.

The announcement assumes significance as the BRICS Business Forum and the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit are scheduled to be held from September 11 to 13 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BRICS Summit: B'desh PM Rahman unlikely to visit India
LIVE! BRICS Summit: B'desh PM Rahman unlikely to visit India

Chinese President Xi to visit India for BRICS summit
Chinese President Xi to visit India for BRICS summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to India for the BRICS summit is a pivotal diplomatic event poised to significantly impact bilateral ties and global cooperation amidst ongoing international instability.

Cargo vessel fire at China shipyard kills 20; Xi orders probe
Cargo vessel fire at China shipyard kills 20; Xi orders probe

A devastating fire on a foreign-flagged cargo ship undergoing repairs at the Qingdao Beihai shipyard in eastern China has resulted in 20 fatalities. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang have issued directives for intensified...

Rohit Breaks Silence On 2027 World Cup Future
Rohit Breaks Silence On 2027 World Cup Future

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has responded to speculation about his participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup, stating that "October 2027 is far away." BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also dismissed concerns, highlighting Sharma's current...

Click here for BRICS summit schedule!
Click here for BRICS summit schedule!

India is hosting the BRICS summit, leveraging the platform to address global trade tensions and champion the developmental priorities of the Global South, including food, energy, and supply chain security. The summit, attended by leaders...