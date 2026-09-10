Putin to reach India tomorrow to attend BRICS summit

22:04

Russian President Vladimir Putin/Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Kremlin via Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin will reach India early Friday on a three-day visit during which he will attend the 18th BRICS Summit and hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.



On Friday, President Putin will address the Plenary Session of the annual BRICS Business Forum, which traditionally precedes the summit and serves as an important platform for dialogue among business representatives from BRICS countries, he was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.



On the same day, the Russian President will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi and join him for a visit to the Innoprom exhibition, organised by the two countries' ministries of industry and trade, Ushakov said.



The main Summit programme will begin on September 12 with a meeting of BRICS Leaders to discuss initiatives put forward by the Indian Chairship and prospects for further strengthening the BRICS strategic partnership in politics and security, economics and finance, and cultural and humanitarian ties, he said. -- PTI