Nilekani, Kamath brothers figure in Karnataka SIR notice list

19:44

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani./Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and his family, along with Zerodha founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, are among the prominent names on the notice list for the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Karnataka, official sources said.



While Nilekani's family, including his wife and children, has been flagged as "unmapped with last Special Intensive Revision (2002 rolls)", Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath and their mother Revathi Kamath have reportedly been flagged for a "parents' name mismatch" in the Bengaluru South Assembly constituency.



Authorities said prominent persons and VIPs would not be inconvenienced by the verification process and that officials would visit them to complete the required formalities. Although notices were generated in several such cases, authorities have not served them on the individuals concerned.



Similarly, notices generated for Bharat Ratna recipient Professor C N R Rao over a name-related mismatch and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar because his name was not mapped with the 2002 rolls were not served, sources said, adding that officials were resolving the issues at their level.



Amid reports that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's mother, Gowramma, had also been flagged for a "self-name mismatch" in the Kanakapura Assembly constituency, the Bengaluru South District Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer clarified that no notice had been issued to her. -- PTI