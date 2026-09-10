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Markets rebound after 3-day decline; PowerGrid, Axis Bank among gainers

Thu, 10 September 2026
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Snapping their three-session losing streak, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty edged higher on Thursday amid fag-end stock-specific buying despite the cautious market undertone.

However, elevated crude oil prices above the USD 100-per-barrel mark, amid persistent geopolitical tensions, kept risk appetite subdued throughout the day, traders said.

The market remained range-bound for the most part of the session as investors kept their exposure lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 138.36 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 74,902.59 on last-minute buying. During the day, it hit a high of 74,910.96 and a low of 74,598.47.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 46.30 points, or 0.20 per cent, to end at 23,477.80.

"Indian equities ended marginally higher on Thursday, shrugging off weak global cues and Brent crude hovering near USD 102 a barrel, as selective buying in financials and oil & gas stocks offset broader caution," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Power Grid, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, and Larsen & Toubro were the major winners. -- PTI

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