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Man arrested for assaulting ticket-checker at Mumbai's Jogeshwari station

Thu, 10 September 2026
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A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an on-duty ticket checker at Jogeshwari railway station, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when Western Railway TC Ashish Ranjan Gupta (33) intercepted Ajay Shivkumar Dhiwar, who was travelling without a ticket, the Andheri railway police station official said.

"As Gupta attempted to escort him to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) post to initiate legal action for ticketless travel, Dhiwar began hurling verbal abuses at him and subsequently assaulted him. Bystanders and railway security staff intervened and detained Dhiwar," the official said.

Based on Gupta's complaint, Dhiwar was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty and other offences, the official said. -- PTI

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