Keralam multiplexes face inspections over complaints of overpriced food

23:53

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The legal metrology department, along with the civil supplies and food safety departments, on Thursday conducted joint inspections at multiplex theatres across Keralam following complaints of exorbitant prices, officials said.



The inspections were conducted in various districts to ensure that prices of food products were displayed, customers received the correct quantity, and the food served was of proper quality, they said.



As many as 25 violations were detected during the inspections, including discrepancies in the weight of food products, poor quality of food served and failure to display correct prices, officials said.



At one multiplex theatre, a food counter was shut down after officials found that it was operating without a proper licence, they said.



A total fine of Rs 62,000 was imposed for various violations detected during the inspections, officials said.



The inspections, which began last week, will continue, they added. -- PTI