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'Kala Hiran' movie not in releasable form, makers tell HC in Salman suit

Thu, 10 September 2026
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The makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legal, purportedly based on actor Salman Khan, on Thursday told the Delhi high court that the movie is not ready for release as it is yet to get the censor board's certification.

The statement was made before Justice Jyoti Singh who was hearing an application by the Bollywood star seeking restraint on the release of the film.

The court asked the film producer to file his response within two weeks on Khan's plea.

"The counsel appears for defendant no. 1 and on instructions states that the impugned movie at this stage is not in a releasable state as its content is yet to be certified by the censor board. Statement is taken on record. Reply be filed in two weeks, rejoinder before the next date," the court said and listed the matter for further hearing on September 30.

The court also asked the counsel for producer Amit Jani to inform it on September 14 the proposed date of release and said "till then you will not release it".

Khan's counsel said the makers were themselves saying that the movie is going to be released in September and "suppose it is released it will cause immense harm to me (Khan)".

The producer's counsel said the movie is not in a releasable form and it is yet to be sent to the censor board for certification and even the trailer has not been released. -- PTI

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