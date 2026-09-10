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IndiGo to start direct flights to Tanzania from Nov 20

Thu, 10 September 2026
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IndiGo will launch daily direct flights between Mumbai and Tanzania's Dar es Salaam from November 20, expanding its connectivity to Africa.

Currently, the airline operates direct services from India to Nairobi (Kenya), Mauritius, and Seychelles in Africa. IndiGo connects more than 45 international cities and over 95 domestic destinations.

The daily, direct flights between Mumbai and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, will start from November 20, the airline said in a release.

The introduction of daily direct flights is expected to further facilitate trade, investment, tourism, and educational exchanges by enhancing connectivity between India and East Africa, it added.

With a fleet of over 430 planes, the airline operates nearly 2,200 daily flights. -- PTI

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