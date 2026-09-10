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India supports a safe and sustainable space domain: Modi

Thu, 10 September 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India supports a safe and sustainable space domain anchored in international law, underlining that the promise of space is infinite and our responsibility is collective.

Virtually addressing the International Space Summit being held in Paris, Modi also asked France and other nations to be "co-traveller" in India's next generation space research.

"We support a safe and sustainable space domain anchored in international law. Scientific data must serve a common goal with openness and integrity. India's space journey reflects this philosophy," he said.

The prime minister said India's approach is rooted in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- "One Earth, One Family, One Future" and this spirit must travel beyond the planet.

Modi said that for centuries, space has inspired people's imagination and now it saves lives on earth. "The promise of space is infinite. Our responsibility is collective," he said.

Modi said the Indian Space Research Organisation's technology and partnerships not only serve India but the wider world.

"Behind this global trust is the dedication and hard work of generations of Indian scientists, engineers and technicians. Working day and night, they have built ISRO's reputation," he said. -- PTI

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