I will call it Trump Strait: US Prez on Hormuz

09:49

US President Donald Trump reiterated his remarks of renaming the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz as the "Trump Strait", saying Iran's leadership would be "thrilled" by the move, as he vowed that Washington would not allow Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon amid the ongoing US-Iran war.



Speaking at the Republican Party's midterm convention in Dallas on Wednesday, Trump said the US was "winning" the war with Iran and linked the conflict to oil prices and the strategic waterway through which a significant share of global energy supplies passes.



"I think we should call the Strait of Hormuz the 'Trump Strait'... I'm sure the Iranian leadership will be thrilled with that," Trump said, adding that he believed oil prices would decline once the US "win[s] the war with Iran."



"It's going to be called, ladies and gentlemen -- I'll have an announcement. We'll call it the Trump Strait, and I'm sure the Iranian leadership will be thrilled with that," he said.



Trump further went on to say, "If they (Iran) had a nuclear weapon, I'd be calling the Supreme Leader, and I'd be saying, 'Mr. Supreme Leader, how are you, sir? Is there anything we can do for you?' as opposed to bombing the crap out of him," Trump said.



"It's very simple. We cannot let them have a nuclear weapon," he added.



Trump also referred to Iran's suspected nuclear-related site at Pickaxe Mountain, saying the US could potentially strike the location if there was renewed activity there.



"There's another place called Pickaxe Mountain, another nice place. We may have to give him a shot there too because somebody said there was a little movement at the site," Trump told the crowd.



Meanwhile, CNN had reported of an increased construction activity at the site, which is buried under granite and has long drawn the attention of intelligence agencies as a possible location for Iran to safeguard elements of its future nuclear programme.



The American broadcaster noted that the satellite imagery analysis by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies found a "clear surge in construction activity" at the site this year, based on an examination of six years of satellite imagery.



"We don't need much. We can see everything," Trump said, giving a hint at American capabilities.



The US President also highlighted America's energy production, claiming that the country is producing more oil and gas than Russia and Saudi Arabia combined.



"Our country is producing more gas and oil than Russia and Saudi Arabia combined today. We're now the biggest (oil producer) in the world," Trump said.



He also touted the US administration's recently announced deal involving Venezuela, saying it represented "the biggest oil deal in the history of our country" and claiming access to 65 billion barrels.



"It's the biggest oil deal in the history of our country. 65 billion barrels are ours," Trump said, adding that the reserves could represent "500 years" of supply.



The remarks come against the backdrop of heightened tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint, and the wider US-Iran conflict. -- ANI